The city of Sulphur's half-cent sales tax renewal is on the ballot for Saturday, Aug. 15.
Early voting is from July 25 to Aug. 8.
At the regular meeting of the Sulphur Council Monday night, Mayor Mike Danahay emphasized the importance of this tax renewal to the continued upgrades and improvements of the city's infrastructure.
"We're encouraging everybody to go out and vote for this renewal," Danahay said. "I can't say enough how much this helps our city on a year-to-year basis."
The tax was initially approved by voters in 2001 with 70 percent of the vote and renewed in 2010 with 67 percent.
The tax brings in an average of $3.2 million annually and has funded 42 percent of all the capital projects completed in the city over the last 10 years. The money cannot be used for administrative expenses nor for normal operational expenses.
The council voted unanimously to endorse the renewal.
In emergency planning news, the council authorized an agreement with Fifth Wheel Conoco for fuel and supplies needed during a natural disaster. They also approved the introduction of a temporary shelter and staging agreement with the Beauregard Parish School Board to provided temporary shelter and a place for the city to stage its emergency equipment if needed during the 2020 hurricane season.
The council approved a federal funding agreement to help aid local governments with the costs of supplies and repairs associated with COVID-19.
The council also reappointed Mary Caesar and Thomas Bourgeious to the Sulphur Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.
The next regular meeting of the Sulphur City Council will be at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, in Council Chambers at 500 N. Huntington St.