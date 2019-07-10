Sulphur postpones purchase of building

SULPHUR — At the request of the seller, the Sulphur City Council voted Monday to postpone the purchase agreement with The Gathering church for their building at 1551 Napoleon St.
The seller has asked for a six-week extension to allow them time to locate to another facility for their church. This, in turn, allows the city an extra month to finalize inspections and for the council to finalize an ordinance for the agreement.
The city said it hopes to use the 45,000-square-foot structure as a one-stop municipal complex. Both parties have settled on an asking price of $2.6 million.
In other news, the council approved a rezone from residential to nixed residential, at the request of developer Johnny Thomas, for property located at 229 Prater Road. Thomas plans to construct duplexes and quadplexes.
The council also accepted the streets and infrastructure in Park Place Estates Phase II into the city's maintenance system.
Williams Equipment Services was awarded the contract for the 2018 Street Rehabilitation Project. Their bid was $1,52,395.52. The engineer's project estimate was $975,000. The council authorized Mayor Mike Danahay to apply for 2020 CPPJ Road and Drainage Funds for the street rehab project.
The council heard introductions of:
• An ordinance authorizing an agreement with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for a $5,000 grant to purchase and install illuminated stop signs for the intersection of Maplewood Drive and East End Ave,
• An ordinance allowing for the placement of a monument to Alvan H. LaFargue at the Brimstone Museum.
Don Chamblee was also reappointed to the West Calcasieu Airport Managing Board with Thomas Bourgeois as an authorized substitute and John Hardy was appointed to the Industrial Development Board.
The next meeting of the Sulphur City Council will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in Council Chambers, 500 N. Huntington St.