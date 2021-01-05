Sulphur police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 eastbound.
Capt. Jason Gully said a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Murphy Bushnell was traveling in the eastbound lane of I-10 at a high rate of speed when it veered off the road and struck multiple trees.
Gully said the Sulphur Fire Department extricated the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members told investigators Bushnell was in the process of moving from Houston to Basile, Gully said.
This is the first fatal crash of the year in Sulphur.