SULPHUR — Members of the Sulphur police and fire departments were honored by proclamation at Monday's Sulphur City Council meeting for saving a man's life.
On Feb. 11, off-duty Officer A.J. Powell observed a car he was traveling behind heading east on Interstate 10 begin to slow down and veer from the outside lane onto the shoulder, then veer back into traffic and drift into the middle travel lane, where it was struck by an 18-wheeler. The vehicle then crashed into a construction barrier.
Powell stopped to assist and found driver Preston Manuel slumped over and unresponsive.
Powell broke the window to unlock the door and checked for a pulse but couldn't find one.
Powell called for police and fire assistance and then got Manuel out of the car and began to administer CPR.
Officers Benton Barnett and Justin Duplechin and Fire Inspector Richard Wingard responded and they — along with other fire and police personnel — administered CPR in shifts until an ambulance arrived.
Manuel was transported to the hospital and was found to have an undiagnosed heart condition, which led to the crash.
Mayor Mike Danahay said that within 24 hours of the crash, Manuel was alert, responding to medical staff and off the ventilator he was placed on when he arrived.
"It is no doubt the life-saving measures provided by Officer Powell, Fire Inspector Wingard, Officers Duplechin and Barnett saved this driver's life," Danahay said.
Powell teaches CPR at the law enforcement training academy. He has been with the SPD almost 15 years.
Police Chief Lewis Coats noted that Monday was the second time Powell and Duplechin have been before the council to receive an award for saving a life.
The council also approved an introduction to adopt the millage rates at 5.850 mills in general alimony and 5.3 mills each for fire and street maintenance for the tax year 2020.
City Attorney Cade Cole said the proposed rate, slightly higher than the current one, will bring in the same revenue.
The adjusted rate is not considered a roll forward. The introduction will be voted on at the September council meeting.