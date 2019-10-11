Sulphur parade route intersection closures

Barricades will be placed at the following locations at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, in conjunction with the Sulphur High School Homecoming Parade and Cal-Cam Fair Parade:
Cypress Street:
Intersection with Beglis Parkway
Intersection with Loretto Ave.
Intersection with LaSalette Avenue
Intersection with Placide Dr.
Intersection with Stelly Lane/Maple St.
Intersection with First Avenue
Intersection with Willow/Kent Dr.
Intersection with Hickory St.
Intersection with S. Ruth St.
Intersection with S. Huntington St.
Bryan/Ash St.:
Intersection with S. Ruth St.
Maplewood Drive (S-Curve):
West Entrance of Chase Bank
Ruth Street:
Ruth from Pecan Street to Cypress Street
The Homecoming Parade begins at 2:00 p.m. at Sulphur High School and proceeds East on Cypress St. to W.W. Lewis Middle School. The Cal-Cam Fair Parade will immediately follow the Homecoming Parade. West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital will remain accessible during parade time.