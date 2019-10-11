Sulphur parade route intersection closures

Road closed graphic
American Press

Barricades will be placed at the following locations at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, in conjunction with the Sulphur High School Homecoming Parade and Cal-Cam Fair Parade:

Cypress Street:

Intersection with Beglis Parkway

Intersection with Loretto Ave.

Intersection with LaSalette Avenue

Intersection with Placide Dr.

Intersection with Stelly Lane/Maple St.

Intersection with First Avenue

Intersection with Willow/Kent Dr.

Intersection with Hickory St.

Intersection with S. Ruth St.

Intersection with S. Huntington St.

Bryan/Ash St.:

Intersection with S. Ruth St. 

Maplewood Drive (S-Curve):

West Entrance of Chase Bank

Ruth Street:

Ruth from Pecan Street to Cypress Street

The Homecoming Parade begins at 2:00 p.m. at Sulphur High School and proceeds East on Cypress St. to W.W. Lewis Middle School. The Cal-Cam Fair Parade will immediately follow the Homecoming Parade. West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital will remain accessible during parade time.

 

