Sulphur Mayor Mike
Danahay said “outside interest from environmental groups that have been brought into the situation are trying to change the narrative” when it comes to plans for improving the Verdine Water Plant.
Danahay, speaking to members of L.I.F.T. who were meeting at Hixon Funeral Home in Sulphur, was referring to the Brockovich Report and recent social posts by that group. The following is from a May 15 post: “Sulphur Drinking Water is NOT SAFE ... not even close. It’s not just the iron and manganese making the water unpalatable. Sulphur’s water is very corrosive with a pH of 6. It is destroying the infrastructure, your plumbing, hot water heater, fixtures and appliances.”
The post says chlorine disinfection levels have been dangerously dosed. Iron is 1,533 over the maximum contaminant level and can become trapped in plumbing and becomes a major food source for bacteria. Manganese is 1,340 percent more toxic than permitted.”
Erin Brockovich was instrumental in building a legal case against the Pacific Gas & Electric Company in 1993. Her story was made into a film starring Julia Roberts.
Danahay said the city’s plans will not be altered.
“We’re on track to do what we’re going to do and that’s what we’re going to do to make sure the residents of Sulphur get the drinking water they deserve,” Danahay said.
Danahay said the city has a well that collapsed in 2019. The remaining wells had a higher iron content and filters were 50 or 60 years old and not adequate.
“The quick fix was to replace the filter media,” he said. “Then we realized the vessels needed to be replaced. That got interrupted by the storm.”
The bid has been awarded to manufacture the vessels. Those will be delivered two at a time for a total of eight. The vessels will be completely replaced by the end of the year,
“In essence, you’ll have a whole new plant,” he said. “Beyond that we’re planning a pretreatment system to filter out iron before it gets to the filters. Next month, we’ll begin the process of drilling another well and expect to have that online by the end of the year.”
Danahay gave the crowd a “heads up” about a future FEMA Personal Property Debris Removal Program. More than 400 properties will be either cleaned or taken down completely at no expense to the property owner.
“That program is going to start very soon, and what they’ll do is open an office and what you’ll do is come in and sign up, sign a waiver to have properties cleaned at no charge,” Danahay said. “Hopefully people will take advantage of that.”
After this program is complete, other properties might be identified for condemnation. Owners will be notified. However, in cases where the heirs or owners cannot be contacted, the process will begin and liens will be attached to properties of owners who cannot pay.