CAMERON — A Sulphur man was killed just before midnight Monday in a three-vehicle fiery crash on La. 27 north near Jimmy Savoie Road, authorities said.
Louisiana State Police Troop D Sgt. Derek Senegal said the crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Cody Joshua Evans.
Senegal said the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on La. 27 and began slowing to make a right turn into a private driveway when a 2003 International 18-wheeler failed to slow down and struck the rear of the Chevrolet. It was being driven northbound on La. 27 by 49-year-old Cliford P. Temple Jr. of Gonzales.
Senegal said the impact caused the 18-wheeler to cross the center line and enter the southbound lane of travel of La 27. It was then struck by the third vehicle, a 2016 Hino straight truck that was being driven southbound on La. 27 by Evans. Upon impact, both the 18-wheeler and the straight truck became engulfed in flames.
Temple sustained moderate injuries, but was able to escape his vehicle. He was later transported to an area hospital.
Evans was unable to escape his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, Senegal said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Due to the severity of the crash, seat belt use on their parts is unknown.
The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. Temple was cited for careless operation and this crash remains under investigation.