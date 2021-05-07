A Sulphur man is in critical condition after being attacked by a dog.
Sulphur Police Capt. Jason Gully said the man was visiting a Platt Street residence to see a family member when the attack happened.
Gully said the 27-year-old man was told not to go into the backyard due to the roommate’s dogs, “but for some reason he entered the backyard.” There were also “Beware of Dogs” signs posted.
Gully said when officers arrived the man was on the ground inside the fenced-in yard being attacked by three large dogs.
“Officers used a Taser on one of the dogs, which resulted in all three dogs stopping their attack,” Gully said. “Officers were then able to distract and lure the dogs to another part of yard while other officers entered the yard and pulled the male subject to safety.”
Gully said the man suffered severe wounds to his head, face and legs, and was air lifted to a Lafayette hospital.
Sulphur Animal Control has impounded four Pit Bull dogs for a state-mandated 10-day quarantine to verify the dogs do not have rabies.