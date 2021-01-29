The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Sulphur man who was found inside his bedroom near a small fire.
Spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 responded to the Thursday afternoon fire in the 3400 block of Nellie Royer Road. She said upon arrival, firefighters learned relatives of the man had stopped by to bring him food and found him unresponsive in a bedroom where a small fire was active.
The relatives were able to put the fire out, Rodrigue said, but the fire marshal’s office was called to assist with determining the origin and cause of the fire.
While official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy, the victim is believe to be the 57-year-old homeowner who was mobility-limited.
Rodrigue said the fire began in and was limited to the bedroom where the victim was located.
“At this time, while an exact cause remains undetermined, SFM investigators have not been able to rule out improper extinguishment of smoking materials as a contributing factor,” she said.
Deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home.