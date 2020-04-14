Sulphur furloughs 15 percent of workforce

SULPHUR —The combination of six months of declining sales tax revenues and the current economy at a standstill due to COVID-19 has led officials to cull the city of Sulphur's workforce by 15 percent.
"This wasn't arbitrary in nature," said Mayor Mike Danahay on Monday. "It was well-thought-out and discussed ad nauseum."
Danahay said that over the past several years, the city's workforce grew to meet the needs of a population that had grown in response to a number of industrial projects underway in Southwest Louisiana.
"Last fiscal year, coming into this fiscal year, we estimated we'd start to see some decline in our income because the major projects had finished up," he said. "We saw there would be a contraction in our economy here.
"And sure enough, just as we suspected, we started seeing negative sales tax receipts over last year's receipts." Danahay said the trend continued for the past six months. In late January, the administration placed a freeze on all new hires and non-essential purchases.
"That was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has taken it to a new level...a level we can't even predict at this point in time," he said. "We're projecting those numbers (sales tax revenues) to be much less because of this pandemic. This is what's led to those furloughs and layoffs."
Danahay said part-time and entry-level employees were laid off first. That group represents about six percent of the total employees let go. The rest were furloughed — their positions remain open, the city continues to pay a portion of their benefits, and their retirement is frozen.
"We love our employees," said Danahay. "Unfortunately the financial situation dictates what's going on. Hopefully we'll go through this quickly and be able to get our people back to work.
"We have a fiscal responsibility to our citizens and we have those services that we provide to them and we're going to get those services back up and running as soon as possible."