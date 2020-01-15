Sulphur Council calls for tax renewal vote

SULPHUR — At their Tuesday night meeting, the Sulphur City Council approved a resolution calling for an election for the renewal of a 1/2 percent sales tax.
The election is scheduled for May 9.
“This is a renewal of an existing tax,” said Mayor Mike Danahay. “This is not a new tax.”
The tax is dedicated to capital projects and bond debt which include streets, sewerage disposal, waste and wastewater systems. “It is not used for administrative expenses nor for normal operational expenses,” said Danahay.
It was initially approved by voters in 2001 with 70 percent of the vote and was renewed in 2010 with 67 percent.
Danahay said the tax brings in an average of $3.2 million annually and has funded 42 percent - $32 million - of the capital projects completed over the past decade. Those projects include:
• More than $5 million in street overlays and rehab,
• More than $6 million in bridge replacements,
• More than $3 million on the Parish Road reconstruction,
• More than $3 million on the Logan St. reconstruction,
• More than $5 million on waterline upgrades and improvements,
• More than $7 million on wastewater lift station improvements,
• More than $1.5 million on water plant upgrades and improvements.
That covers 33 street and bridge projects and 48 water and wastewater projects.
The council passed the resolution unanimously.
The council heard from Beverly Gilchrist with Waste Management about an increase in service fees. According to Gilchrist, Waste Mangement received a letter on Dec. 18, from the landfill in Newton County, Texas, that they use, stating that effective Jan. 1 there will be an increase of 94 cents a ton. “This affects everything we do,” she said.
Gilchrist said this works out to an eight-cent increase per household. She informed the council that the city will see the rate increase reflected in February’s bill. In turn, Danahay reported that the city will absorb the additional costs this year. Gilchrist said the landfill has not increased rates in several years.
Danahay reminded residents of the upcoming bridge replacement off Maplewood Drive by Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church. He said the bridge will be removed sometime near the end of February or beginning of March.
He said alternate routes will be released through the media.