SULPHUR — At a special meeting of the Sulphur City Council Monday, an ordinance was passed declaring a public emergency.

Mike Danahay

Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay

Mayor Mike Danahay said the ordinance is a proactive measure that allows the administration to access federal funding in the event of a local outbreak of COVID-19. There are no reported cases of the virus in Sulphur at this time.

When the federal government issued a National Emergency, they also passed a funding package to assist local and state agencies with expenses incurred in the event of an outbreak.

"If it comes time to ask for reimbursement, we'll be entitled to those funds," he said. "The expenditures must be related to the virus and must be well-documented."

Both Donnie Fuselier and Craig Ellender spoke in opposition to the declaration. Fuselier said the virus-related closures had turned the city on its head, and he complained about the empty store shelves and fights over scant supplies. Danahay responded that these were some of the issues that may lead to extra law enforcement security details — incurring overtime costs — which would be the type of expenditure that would require federal reimbursement.

Fuselier said he found the declaration "premature," to which Danahay responded that while no virus-related expenses haven been incurred, yet, if an emergency is not declared, the city could be "cut out of any funding available."

Ellender suggested the declaration was "nothing more than a ploy for y'all to cushion your pockets in special ways" with federal money, disregarding the stipulations Danahay said applied to the funding. Danahay repeated that the city would only be reimbursed for expenses incurred in addressing COVID-19.

