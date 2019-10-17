SULPHUR — The Sulphur City Council accepted the introduction of an administrative reorganization plan at their Monday night meeting.
Mayor Mike Danahay told the council the Department of Permits and Licenses will become the Department of Municipal Services, which he said will lead to greater efficiency and better serve Sulphur residents.
Under the reorganization, there will be no staff increases.
"We're consolidating most, if not all, of our constituent services under one umbrella," Danahay said. The new department will bring utilities and billing into the fold.
After some discussion regarding salary and hierarchy, the council, with the exception of Councilman Mike Koonce, voted in favor of the introduction.
The item will come before the council at their next meeting.
The council also authorized the sale of the Sulphur City Courthouse and land at 802 S. Huntington St. to the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest for $375,000. Danahay told the council the cost of repairing the building to a state of usefulness would cost more than it is worth.
The council awarded the contract for the Maplewood Drive Rehabilitation Project Phase I to Tanner Heavy Equipment, which bid $806,841.
"This is a project that we wanted to do at a later date, but it has become critical," Danahay said, in reference to the need for replacing the bridge located near Our Lady Immaculate Conception Church immediately.
The council also approved an ordinance that will see legal notices posted prior to council votes on animal variances.
Koonce said, similar to zoning requests, this will allow neighbors to "know what's going on."
The next regular meeting of the Sulphur City Council will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Council Chambers, 500 N. Huntington St.