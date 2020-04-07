Suit filed against Oakdale prison

OAKDALE - A fifth inmate at a federal prison in Allen Parish died Thursday after experiencing symptoms associated with the coronavirus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Friday that 18 inmates and four staff members at FCI Oakdale I, a low-security facility in Oakdale, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Parishwide there are 34 cases and three deaths reported in Allen Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Inmate Wallace Holley Jr., 56, died at a local hospital Thursday after going into respiratory failure on March 25 at the Federal Correction Institute Oakdale I.
Holley was evaluated at the institutional and transported to an undisclosed hospital for further treatment and evaluation. While at the hospital, Holley tested positive for COVID-19, federal officials said in a news release Friday.
His condition declined on March 27 and he was placed on a ventilator.
Holley had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which placed him at higher risk for illness associated with the coronavirus, the prison bureau said.
Holley was serving a 28-year sentence for armed robbery, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, carjacking and bank robbery in Mississippi. He had been at FCI Oakdale I since October 2019.
Holley is the fifth inmate from the Oakdale facility to die since Saturday.
Patrick Jones, 49, Nicholas Rodriguez 43,, James Wilson, 57, and David Townsend, 66, died at local hospitals earlier this week after experiencing similar symptoms.
FCI Oakdale I currently houses 971 male offenders.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons enacted a two-week lockdown Wednesday to prevent the spread of the virus among its 122 facilities across the country.