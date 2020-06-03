WELSH — Officials here agreed Tuesday to share the cost of an engineer study to focus on improving drainage flow along the Lacassine Bayou.
The town agreed to pay $5,000 along with Gravity Drainage Districts 1 and 9 to fund the project which will provide for drainage improvements along Lacassine Bayou in and around Welsh.
Welsh resident Chuck Abell, who represents Gravity Drainage District 9 which extends south of Welsh to Cameron, said there are a lot of theories about the main channel of the Lacassine Bayou which is located right below Welsh.
"There's some strong indicators that there are some real restrictive things going on down there and that's been the opinion for a long time," Abell said.
Most of the problems have been caused by lack of maintenance, sediment build-up and downed trees.
Because taxpayers do not like to spend money on theories, Abell said Bluewing Civil Consulting, an engineer firm, has been hired to look at the bayou and make recommendations for improvements and maintenance.
"I think that we really have to take a good look, and if we are right, really get after doing some improvements," Abell said. "It's going to have a huge affect on property damage immediately below Welsh and in Welsh."
Local Civil Engineer Alex Guillory said problems with the bayou stem from decades of slowly worsening drainage conditions, including a lot of downed trees in the bayou. A project is currently underway to remove those trees.
Guillory said problems have also been caused by a very extreme and very tight curve in east Lacassine Bayou about 1,500-feet north of the Bellard Road Bridge, just south of Welsh.
"Currently we are constructing a hydraulic model using some U.S. Army Corps of Engineers modeling tools and we are analyzing the expected benefit of taking that tight curve and straightening it out," Guillory said.
A similar project in the early 1990s straightened out an extreme bend in east Lacassine Bayou at the end of Ardoin Cove Road, he said.
"By all accounts there were benefits seen from that, but those benefits have slowly degraded over the years due to deferred maintenance and increased roughness in that channel from trees constantly - and there were a lot of trees down in the bayou when I was on it earlier this year," he said. "But that problem is being ratified."
He said engineers are now looking at more localized engineering improvements by addressing maintenance issues and studying potential improvements including a lateral spillway which would provide an overflow location to preserve the average daily discharge of sediment.
The spillway would run adjacent to the main channel of the east Lacassine Bayou and would allow for daily flow and handle major rainfall when needed.
"I think we're on track to show a lot of hydraulic benefit from this semi-straightening and providing a lateral overflow spillway just north of the Bellard Road Bridge," Guillory said.