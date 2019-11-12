Students honor SW La. heroes

Students across Southwest Louisiana honored American service men and women with Veteran's Day programs. The federal holiday which is observed annually on Nov. 11th is an opportunity for schools to shine light on the sacrifices of veterans apart from traditional curriculum studies on civics and government.
First and fourth grade students at A.A. Nelson celebrated the day on Friday with a program filled with musical selections from the choir and flag/military history presented before an audience of veteran family members. Adam Caldwell, principal, said the tradition is important because the elementary curriculum does not focus on military history the way that more advanced levels of education may.
"All the kids would do some form of activity to recognize the holiday, but you do have to go out of your way to have some direct correlation," he said.
The annual program provides a "face to face encounter" with history, Caldwell said, that leads to long-term learning. "Often, you end up talking hypothetically about everything. When the kids can come face to face with a veteran, it's definitely more impactful and that sticks with them much more so than picture or anything we can do with a book."
Students at College Oaks Elementary School commemorated the day in similar fashion with poems and readings from students, live patriotic music from the Bell City High School Show Choir and a speech from Marine and Marine Corp recruiter Felipe Alegria. As a veteran, Alegria said he was proud to join the ranks of those who had likewise "taken the torch of service."
He shed light on the seriousness of the call to serve explaining to the students that though it can be a short experience it is sobering because it is a journey into the unknown. "We did not know when we'd be back home. It's a very difficult life to be a service member. You don't know if you'll be home for the holidays or when your child is born."
Though military service is filled with new and at times mysterious experiences, Alegria said the experience creates a unique bond between its members who ultimately become like family. "Family is where home is and your home is what you make of it," he said.
For the service men and women who died in combat he said, "We pray they knew they were our brothers and sisters."
Willona Jackson, principal, closed out the program reminding students and guests to make the most of the holiday and any day by thanking a veteran. "We do not realize how those simple words will have an impact," she said. "When you get the opportunity, don't take it lightly."