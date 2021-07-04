Students aim for a shot at space experiment

Students in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes will have the chance to compete for an opportunity to place an experiment aboard a space exploration flight next school year.
The Student Spaceflight Experiments Program will prepare students for the opportunity through a partnership between the Region 5 STEM Center and United Way of Southwest Louisiana.
In cooperation with the National Center for Earth and Space Science Education, the SSEP is a competition where students write a scientific proposal for a micro-gravity experiment and then compete nationally for a chance to carry out the mission in fall 2022 on the International Space Station, Mark Arseneault, Region 5 STEM director, said. “This is authentic project learning. It’s the way scientists behave. We don’t want them (students) learning about scientists. We want them doing science.”
Teachers in all six parishes will be trained to prepare students for the regional competition this fall.
Finalists from regionals will advance to the national competition for a chance to have their experiment on the Gemini or Space X, Arseneault, said. “Anything that goes on, like the space shuttle or space craft, it’s a limited resource. People have to compete to get their spot.”
Students will have the opportunity to work with peers across the region to develop the most advanced physical, chemical or biological experimental study. “We’re not going to discourage anyone from moving forward with the project and we’re going to call on all the community partners to assist—university, community college, engineers and other experts,” he said.
“This is true, authentic science, a chance for students to engage the way scientists engage in science.”
United Way of Southwest Louisiana provided the $25,000 donation to bring the program to Southwest Louisiana. Supporting local education is part of the non-profit’s mission of community investment, Denise Durel, president and CEO, said.
“Although we supply uniforms, school supplies and registration fees for thousands of students each year, providing STEM programs, scholarships for STEM camps, career pathways training and other support to ensure they can one day obtain family-sustaining employment is key to our investment strategy,” she said.
“Funding a STEM program for all students in region 5, giving them the possibility of sending a real experiment into space, is an opportunity we could not pass up,” she said.