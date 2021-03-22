Student beaten at after-prom party

KINDER — Police are investigating after a fight broke out early Sunday at an after-prom party at a private residence north of Kinder.
Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III said at least one 17-year-old male was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries after an altercation occurred during the party. The teenager reportedly had a bloody mouth and his teeth were knocked out during the altercation.
He was treated and released from the hospital.
Several other teens sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, Hebert said. All injuries were non-life threatening, he said.
Authorities believe several teens at the party may have been consuming alcohol in the presence of adults who were also at the residence.
“We are interviewing several of those in attendance to try to find out who was there,” Hebert said.
Some teens fled the scene after the fight erupted.
The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office and Coushatta Tribal Police were called to a residence on Ward Line Road, just north of Kinder around 2 a.m. Sunday in response to shots being fired.
Authorities believe someone at the party may have fired a weapon into the air to break up the fight.
Hebert said the party was not affiliated with Kinder High School and described it as an “after-prom party” attended by several teenagers.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking that parents who had teenagers attending the party or any other individuals who may have information about the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 639-4353.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.