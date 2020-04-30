Strong winds caused some damage in LC

A strong line of thunderstorms blew through Southwest Louisiana early Wednesday, producing strong winds that blew down some trees and power lines, officials said.
Seth Warthen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, said a wind gust of 61 miles per hour was reported just before 4:30 a.m. at the Lake Charles Regional Airport.
A strong line of storms that Warthen referred to as squall lines formed near Oklahoma, causing damage there into the southern Mississippi valley. It produced wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour from 4:25 a.m. through 4:45 a.m. Sustained winds ranged from 25 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour, he said.
Warthen said the storm also produced small, pea-sized hail. There were no reports of tornadoes during the storm, he said.
Most of the Southwest Louisiana region saw anywhere from 2-4 inches of rain, including Tuesday's rainfall. The combination of rain from Tuesday and Wednesday caused minor flooding. The overnight storm produced just over 1 inch of rain at the airport, he said.
"The good thing with these squall lines is that they're normally fast moving," Warthen said. "There is not as big of a flood concern as the slower moving storms."
Margaret Harris, Entergy customer service manager, said the storm caused structural damage, including uprooted trees and fallen tree limbs, downed wires and broken poles. A peak of 9,000 Entergy customers in Southwest Louisiana and 53,000 customers in the state were without power at 7:45 a.m.
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Harris said 757 customers in Calcasieu Parish were without power. She said the outages would continue overnight for an estimated 450 customers in Calcasieu, with power restored by this afternoon.
"We are continuing to make repairs and restore service for our customers as safely and quickly as possible," she said. "Additional crews continue to assist with the restoration efforts."
Harris said crews are taking extra precautions to stay protected from COVID-19. Residents who see workers in the field should keep their distance for everyone's safety.
Officials with Cleco said in a press release that nearly 20,000 customers experienced outages because of the severe storms. As of Wednesday afternoon, power was restored to more than 16,000 customers.
Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeff Keenum said police investigated one crash at the intersection of Common and Romeron streets, where a tree had fallen because of the storm. No injuries were reported.
Warthen said the forecast for the next several days should be rain free.