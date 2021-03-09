Stressful year causes increase in area mental health issues

For individuals who already have a mental health diagnosis — and that’s 650,000 adults and 245,000 children in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health — symptoms of depression, fear, anxiety, stress and trauma have exacerbated due to COVID-19, hurricanes and the winter storm.
Charles “Charlie” Hunter, a Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s investigator, said his office has seen an increase in drug-related deaths and suicides.
“We’ve had 18 overdoses already for 2021 and seven suicides so far,” he said.
The total number of suicides in 2020 was 34, down from the previous year’s total of 43. There were 52 drug overdoses in 2020 and 36 in 2019. Hunter attributes the rise in overdose deaths to the use of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin with a high concentration of a highly lethal, synthetic opiate known as fentanyl. However, he agreed the stress created by recent events might have increased drug use in general with these previous and new users not recognizing the prevalence and danger of the fentanyl-laced drugs.
During times of extreme stress and uncertainty, there is always an increase in alcohol and drug use, according to Tanya McGee, executive director of Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority.
Many individuals who develop substance use disorders are also diagnosed with mental disorders, according to the National Institute on Drug Use. Multiple national population surveys have found about half of those who experience a mental illness during their lives will also experience a substance use disorder and vice versa.
“Since the hurricanes, we have seen a slight decrease in client treatment because many of our existing clients are now without housing and displaced,” McGee said. “We have seen an increase in new clients looking to access behavioral health treatment.”
In general, behavioral health refers to mental health, psychiatric, marriage and family counseling and addictions treatments.
It includes services provided by social workers, counselors, psychiatrists, neurologists and physicians.
Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority provides for administration, management and operations of behavioral health and developmental disability services to the residents of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.
“Immediately after an event, the focus is on meeting needs such as access to food, water, clothing and a roof over their head,” McGee said. “The trauma of the event doesn’t completely resonate for weeks, months, sometimes years after the event. Now, six months post disaster, symptoms of trauma are bubbling to the surface.”
Individuals who suffer from an existing behavioral health condition will manifest stress differently, and in most cases significantly different than an individual who does not.
“We often say that someone who suffers from a mental health condition carries their emotions right under the surface,” McGee said. “Those symptoms will likely expose themselves more severely compared to others who do not have a pre-existing condition. It’s the same for someone with a pre-existing health condition. Someone with diabetes or high blood pressure will have a more significant reaction to other illnesses, infections or diseases.”
Good mental health is the ability to effectively cope with life stressors without it causing significant distress or negatively affecting regular daily functioning and activities, she said.
“Individuals with good mental health have established effective coping strategies, surround themselves with natural supports and maintain an overall healthy lifestyle,” McGee said. “We often say they are able to deal with life on life’s terms.”
Louisiana Department of Health offers these 24/7 confidential resources for those feeling overwhelmed with feelings like fear and anxiety: Office of Behavioral Health’s Keep Calm through Covid Line, 1-866-310-7977; Office of Behavioral Health’s Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line (for health care professionals and individuals in recovery), 1-833-333-1132; Text National Alliance of Mental Illness at 741741; Mental National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, En Espanol: 1-888-628-9454, Deaf/hard of hearing: 1-800-799-4889 for TTY, and the www.suicidepreventionlife.org/GetHelp/LifelineChat.aspx