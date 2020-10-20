Storm debris being picked up at 'unrelenting pace'
John Guidroz
John Guidroz
Calcasieu Parish Government and Cameron Parish Reporter
-
- Updated
John Guidroz
Calcasieu Parish Government and Cameron Parish Reporter
- Updated
Nearly two months after Hurricane Laura’s devastating landfall, crews have picked up 2.2 million cubic yards of vegetative, along with construction and demolition debris within the unincorporated areas of Calcasieu Parish, an official said Monday.
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
