Louisiana’s government will remain “at the bottom of the list” if it keeps operating like it has in the past, State Treasurer John Schroder told the Republican Women of Southwest Louisiana Thursday.
“We make so many decisions based on politics and not what’s best for the taxpayers,” he said. “You don’t give up a vote without getting something. We’ve got to figure out how to disconnect to that so that people can vote on policy and not be held hostage to their districts.”
Schroder left his District 77 House seat in 2017 to run for the state treasurer seat that John Kennedy vacated after being elected to the U.S. Senate. He was elected in 2017 to fill the rest of Kennedy’s term and re-elected to a four-year term in 2019.
Schroder said the Main Street Recovery Grant Program has helped small businesses struggling from the impacts related to COVID-19 shutdowns.
“We took that program from scratch and in six months, we had $275 million out the door,” he said.
Schroder said his office has collected roughly $250,000 out of an estimated $2 million in stolen grants from the Main Street program. Some applications were denied because of fraudulent tax returns, he said.
Schroder thanked Louisiana voters for approving a constitutional amendment last year to create an unclaimed property trust fund. He said the money from the fund is invested, with only the interest going into the state general fund. Schroder said he spent three years battling Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and former Senate President John Alario, a Republican, on getting the unclaimed property trust fund approved.
“It is one of the only ways that I’ve ever seen where we’re going to raise money for the government without raising taxes,” he said.
Schroder said Edwards is part of a “model family,” but the two have “totally different philosophies on government.”
“I could tell the governor right now that vanilla ice cream cures cancer, and he’s eating chocolate,” he said.
Schroder said there were 4.5 percent administrative fees on the Main Street program, compared to the 10 percent on administrative fees on the newly-launched rental assistance program. He said state government leaders need to be responsible with the budget.
Schroder said $168 million in unclaimed property has been distributed over a two-year period. Roughly $22 million in unclaimed property belongs to the citizens of Calcasieu Parish, he said.
Schroder said he has worked to change the philosophy that unclaimed property funding is state government money.
“It’s your money,” he said.
Schroder said he is pushing hard to refinance the state’s debt because of the low interest rates.
“We’ve only refinanced about $500,000 so far,” he said.
Schroder said he wants the Legislature to take advantage of the incoming stimulus money and only spend it on state responsibilities.
“Louisiana isn’t doing a very good job of taking care of its needs,” he said. “We’ve become about helping the locals. It’s not good for economic development.”