The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office is offering daily safety tips to make residences safer for families who are spending more time at home while following the governor's stay-at-home order.
State Fire Marshal's Office Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue said the agency is working to educate the public about ways to improve fire safety in their homes as part of its daily social media-based "Stay Home Safety" series.
The series is aimed at making Louisiana residents aware of hazards in their home that they may not know to look for or may not even realize are problematic, she said.
"We're hoping this gives people a new perspective on their homes and on fire safety in general so they're always looking for ways to make wherever they go more fire safe," Rodrigue said.
The series was developed in conjunction with the governor's stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
"The State Fire Marshal's Office saw this as an opportunity to not only inform residents staying in their homes more frequently about ways to make it safer, but also to provide proactive tasks to occupy any free time they found due to the stay-at-home order," she said.
Rodrigue said the agency is hoping the series will engage people in fire prevention at the place they should feel most safe — home. The best way to do that is to educate them about what is considered unsafe and how to remedy any issues found, she said.
"We're hoping all residents of Louisiana tune in to our series every day as long as the stay-at-home order is in effect," Rodrigue said. "We've got messages for parents, children, senior citizens and even teens."
The "Stay Home Safety" information is posted at 4 p.m. daily on the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal Facebook and Twitter pages. The series will continue until the stay-at-home order is lifted.
Rodrigue said the topics focus on some of the most common fire causes investigated in Louisiana, including dangerous cooking and smoking behaviors as well as many electrical-based fire hazards that many people don't realize is putting them in danger like overloading power strips or charging electronic devises on combustible materials where they can overheat.
"We just hope everyone will not only check out our safety messages every day but really engage in spreading that fire prevention effort by sharing what they're learning and doing with family and friends, while socially distanced," she said.
The series uses graphics, tip sheets, videos and more to touch on topics such as creating home escape plans, practicing fire drills at home, tips for testing smoke alarms, cooking safety, using fire extinguishers, treatment of burns and more.
Rodrigue said the agency has maintained a majority of its services to the public during this time, including plan reviews, final inspections on new construction and fire investigations. A majority of its staff have transitioned to work from home while essential employees including enforcement deputies and support staff, have taken on additional duties to assist with fire safety missions at the state's medical isolation and monitoring sites for COVID-19 and conducting temperature checks at various state facilities when requested.