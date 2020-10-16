Many Calcasieu Parish schools will soon reopen following Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta closures. Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said while the campuses are not all back to pre-hurricane condition, they are “safe and useable” for learning.
October 19: Barbe Elementary, Bell City High, Brenda Hunter Head Start, College Oaks Elementary, College Street T&I, Combre-Fondel Elementary, Cypress Cove Elementary, DeQuincy Elementary, DeQuincy Primary, Dolby Elementary, E.K. Key Elementary, Frasch Elementary, Henry Heights Elementary, Iowa Middle, Iowa High, J.J. Johnson Elementary, Kennedy Early Childhood Center, Lake Charles-Boston Academy, Molo Middle, Moss Bluff Elementary, Positive Connections, Ralph Wilson Elementary, R.W. Vincent Elementary, S.P. Arnett Middle, St. John Elementary, Starks High, T.S. Cooley Magnet Elementary, W.T. Henning Elementary, Western Height Elementary and Westwood Elementary.
October 20: Vinton High
October 21: J.D. Clifton Early Childhood Center, Kaufman Elementary, Nelson Elementary, Oak Park Elementary and Washington Marion Magnet High.
October 22: F.K. White Middle
October 23: Brentwood Elementary, Prien Lake Elementary, T.H. Watkins Elementary
Holland said most protocols and procedures in place regarding COVID-19 prior to the closures will still be in effect when schools reopen. The state’s phase three of re-opening will only affect group sizes allowed on campus and bus capacity.
Bus drivers will be contacting families regarding their route and any other pertinent information prior to the re-opening date. “If they (drivers) haven’t already, they will be,” Holland said.
“But it’s really no big changes for families as far as buses go.”
Students in grades seventh through 12th will continue attending face-to-face on the alternating “Blue/Gold” days. When students are working from home, Holland said internet access, or the lack thereof, will be taken into account when assignments are given.
“If a student wants or needs paper assignments, they’re going to get that. Every student will receive assignments on their off days. The format just may be different.”
School uniforms are not required at this time. “Clothing just has to be school appropriate and that’s at the discretion of the principal,” Holland said.
Online learning will remain available in its current format for students who choose not to return to face-to-face instruction at the time of re-opening. Connected Classrooms, CPSB’s virtual learning program, will resume when feasible, Holland said.
Plans regarding instructional minutes missed due to the hurricane related closures will be discussed at a school board meeting “in the near future,” Holland said. For more information on CPSB’s re-opening plans visit www.cpsb.org or email info@cpsb.org.