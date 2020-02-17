Fatal crash - graphic
American Press

A single-vehicle crash Saturday night on La. 109 just two miles south of Starks claimed the life of a 35-year-old man, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal said a 2005 Dodge Durango SUV driven by Brandon Elvin Perkins of Starks was traveling south on La. 109 prior to the crash. He the SUV ran off the right side of the roadway, entered a ditch and overturned several times before striking a tree.

Despite being properly restrained, Perkins sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Senegal said.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, he said.

Troop D has investigated four fatal crashes resulting in four deaths so far in 2020.

