Bishop Glen John Provost of the Lake Charles Diocese has accepted a recommendation by the Diocese Board of Pastors to move St. Louis Catholic High School from Bank Street to MorganField Development, officials announced Wednesday.
The push to move the campus out of downtown Lake Charles sparked a campaign by a group of residents who live close to the hurricane-damaged school to have it rebuilt at its existing location.
A statement released on the diocese’s website stated the Board of Pastors also recommended the school “be rebuilt contingent on funding,” and if the necessary funding isn’t available, the board “will not encumber their parishes financially.” An ad hoc committee of “neighborhood stakeholders, diocesan clergy and community members will study the future of the Bank Street property and make recommendations to the board and bishop,” whatever the outcome, the statement read.
“We celebrate the decision that our bishop and board of pastors made to support St. Louis Catholic High School students of today and those Saints of the future,” Principal Mia Touchet said in a statement Wednesday. “We are excited to begin moving forward with our vision for the next 50 years. Our approval of FEMA funds is a blessing. We are working with consultants to secure those funds as quickly as possible.”
A group of residents who live near St. Louis High strongly opposed moving the campus to MorganField. Project Build A Future even set up a fund to keep the school in the downtown district.
Chad Moreno, who campaigned for the school to stay on Bank Street, said he was disappointed, but not surprised, by the outcome.
“I’m pretty sure their
decision was made before all this came out to the public,” Moreno said. “Once it was out, they said, ‘Let’s do town halls.’ They were just giving us what we wanted to hear for two months.”
Moving the school away from downtown Lake Charles won’t just impact homeowners who live near the school, Moreno said. He said St. Louis High students also frequent downtown businesses, like Luna Bar & Grill and Stellar Beans.
“They are keeping those businesses open from lunch to dinner,” he said. “I think that’s where Lake Charles is going to feel the hit.”
The announcement has left Moreno unsure of which high school his youngest daughter will attend next year. His two older daughters attended St. Louis High.
“If I make that switch, I want to do that before she starts high school,” Moreno said. “We’re kind of up in the air. I think there’s more people up in the air than (the Diocese) realizes.”
Following the announcement by the Diocese, the Lake Charles City Council pulled an agenda item at its Wednesday meeting that called for Bishop Provost, the school’s board of directors and other decision makers to consider keeping the school on Bank Street. Council members John Ieyoub, District D, and Luvertha August, District B, sponsored the item.
“Our intention was to voice the concerns of the constituents in our district,” Ieyoub said. “They were loud and clear. They felt the move would affect their property values, their way of life.”
Ieyoub said he attended every public forum held on the school’s fate.
“I saw the emotion was real; their concerns were real,” he said.
August said the agenda item was a way to have her constituents be heard. She said a meeting last week drew as many as 45 residents who had concerns with moving the school.
“We were just opening the door for possible discussions on what could or could not be done,” August said. “It’s moot now.”
The next step, Ieyoub said, is to make sure whatever happens to the Bank Street property “will positively impact neighbors” in the area.
“We will not allow bars or any other businesses that would take the nuance of that neighborhood in the wrong direction,” he said.