St. Louis High School community debates move away from downtown

Community members in Lake Charles are split between Saint Louis Catholic High School’s potential decision to move the school from its downtown location. Saint Louis endured catastrophic damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta rendering the campus nearly a complete structural loss.
Beginning last fall, classes have been held in temporary structures on the west side of the campus while leadership and administration work with FEMA to determine the best course forward.
The school issued a rebuilding statement on Feb. 1 stating a task force had been assembled “to study the requisites of rebuilding a modern high school in the Southwest Louisiana area.” The task force was assembled under the direction of the Diocese of Lake Charles.
According to documents provided by the task force, school administration sought out individuals with areas of expertise in rebuilding for the job. The task force emphasized that, “No member of the committee has any financial gain in this decision,” rather members’ time and energy was donated to “uncover what options were available for the future of St. Louis Catholic.”
According to the statement, two viable recommendations for rebuilding were presented to the Board of Pastors and to Bishop Glen John Provost. The recommendations include moving to a new property in Morgan Field or rebuilding at the Bank Street location.
According to the task force’s findings, demolishing and rebuilding on the Bank Street location would cost more than building in a new location and take more time to complete. Additionally, the Bank Street location would remain within the Diocese property and “many exciting options are being discussed” for the property’s use.
Community listening sessions are planned for community feedback and discussion on the decisions.
Community members, however, have taken strong objections to the school’s plans as evidenced by yard signs, billboards and a “Keep St. Louis High School on Bank Street” Facebook group with more than 1,000 members. Chad Moreno, group administrator, said the group has met with St. Louis’s task force in efforts to get questions answered.
One of the group’s complaints is that the school administration “didn’t ask anyone from the community” to serve on the task force. The task force met for several weeks in November and December, he said.
“And basically they didn’t tell anyone what they were doing for a month.”
Moreno added the group feels that parts of the process and plans are being purposefully left in the dark.
“It’s almost like we didn’t get the full story... After we started our signs, websites, and online campaign it’s like then they said, ‘Let’s meet again.’ They aren’t telling us something.”
In addition to being frustrated with the process of deciding the school’s future, Moreno said many are upset about the effect a move to South Lake Charles could have on the downtown neighborhood.
“There’s families here that have moved here with 5-year-olds, 10-year-olds and their intentions are to send them to ICCS, Saint Margaret and then Saint Louis. They’re shocked. To them, this changes their plans,” he said.
“You pull that school out and they have time to think, let’s sell our house and let’s move.”
A move south of town would also be very difficult for families wishing to keep their children enrolled in Lake Charles’ other Catholic schools. “I don’t think they did a traffic study. How are you going to drop your kids off downtown, south of town and then make it to work in Sulphur? You’re going to be an hour late for school.”
Moreno said he’s completed his own research and graphics that are contrary to the task force’s evidence for moving like the desire for more land in Morgan Field.
“The whole is school is currently in little pods on one-sixth of the land. How can you say the rest of the 18 acres isn’t big enough to do what you want to do? It’s really ironic.”
He added the task force’s desire to have room to grow is not consistent with the enrollment numbers they reviewed dating back to 1970.
“We’re just trying to keep it here. It’s part of this downtown community. It’s not St. Louis anymore if they move it, not to an alumni.”