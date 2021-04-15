Media arts students at Saint Louis Catholic High School have entered Film Prize Junior, a statewide film competition for students. The only participants from Lake Charles, Robbie Austin, teacher, said he has high hopes for the two student produced submissions: “Kreepsho Krue” and “A Novel Idea.”
Historically the class produces a re-creation of a popular film or series such as “Napoleon Dynamite” or last year’s “Freaks and Geeks,” but this year had its share of challenges. “We didn’t even start until Oct. 15 this year and we’re usually starting in mid-August. Two months behind, how would we begin to start a movie?,” Austin recalled.
The two classes began to brainstorm and ultimately decided to pivot their efforts into two, 10-minute short films, fitting the parameters of the competition. “We were like, ‘You know? Why not shorten the stories they were going to do and then bring them all together into one 10-minute video?’ That was something we knew we’d be able to accomplish.”
By December, the classes had their story boards completed and scripts written, ready to begin filming after the Christmas break.
“A Novel Idea” tells the story of students who were ill-prepared for a book report project and in turn make up a story’s plot on the fly. “It actually stemmed from when I did that when I was in the fourth grade, front of the room at ICCS,” Austin said laughing.
Each of the scenes shows the students switching costumes, telling fantastical stories that are clearly the hilarious product of procrastination. Each scene is a different group’s two-minute scene pieced together to fit into the overall plot.
In a similar style, “Kreepsho Krue” depicts students sharing their scariest cell phone videos competing for bragging rights. “Each person pushes their phone, and it goes to the video they created. With each push it gets scarier and then ends with the winner getting the prize,” Austin said.
“Kreepsho Krue’s” sci/fi thriller scenes include an 80s style music video chronicling a serial killer, a real estate showing gone wrong, a “unsettling” spoof on the Peanuts Gang and a haunting in the damaged St. Louis building.
Each of the films can be viewed at www.filmprizejr.com/video/a-novel-idea/ and www. filmprizejr.com/video/kreepsho-krue/. Community members can help the Saints win top honors by voting for the films online at www.filmprizejr.com.