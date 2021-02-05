Spring Clean LC: ‘Let’s do this as a team’

With springtime closing in and March soon approaching, it’s time to not only clean out closets and attics, but also to spruce up the city. As the city of Lake Charles focuses in on the debris littering the city left behind from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, Mayor Nic Hunter is calling upon citizens to take pride in Lake Charles by hosting a volunteer litter pickup event in March. “Spring Clean LC” is a series of litter pickups that the city of Lake Charles is coordinating. All civic and church groups, nonprofits, neighborhood associations, school organizations, businesses, families, and friends are invited to commit to picking up litter any day during March of 2021.
“We are truly encouraging the public to join with us — let’s have a great effort, a Spring Clean LC effort ... let’s do this as a team. Let’s see this city come back to how it was before the storms and .. looking even better than it was before the storms,” enthused Hunter.
The city will provide trash bags, gloves and safety vests while supplies last.
Groups are encouraged to share their clean-up efforts across social media with the hashtag “SpringCleanLC.” City employees will be joining in on this March Blitz cleaning. The city of Lake Charles Streets Division crews will be temporarily adding three days a week to their street sweeping route. City crews will be picking up litter and dedicating time to cleaning city parks.
To specify a desired pickup location and day, or for more information and registration, call 491-9147 or email matt.young@cityoflc@us. The location could be a variety of places such as a street, block or neighborhood.
With plans to spruce up the city, Hunter provided insight on the Capital One Building, a landmark of the Lake Charles shoreline that was heavily damaged by the two hurricanes in August 2020.
“I did have the opportunity to visit with the owners of the Capital One Building last week and it was a good meeting,” said Hunter. “They care about that structure and they care about the future of it. I was happy to hear ... that they had insurance. They are in the process of that
insurance claim. They told me the damage to this building ... was historic. Their intent right now is to renovate and revitalize that building — there’s a possibility of maybe some type of reuse with it.”
Along with the spring cleanup initiative, Hunter said that while the city understands many people are dealing with insurance and FEMA, the city has “reached a moment in time where the City must start taking action with heavily damaged properties that have received little to no attention after the hurricanes.”
“The city has a process ... I want to remind people that we’re talking about structures, but it’s not only structures it’s the condition of your property. Mowing your grass, downed fences, trees and limbs ... these efforts have already begun with larger, multi-family apartment complexes ... and some of the larger commercial buildings.”
Hunter said that the city will now be focusing more on those single-family homes. He said that the city wants to be a partner with these property owners, but also to the city as a whole. Citizens are reminded that the worst thing they can do is not respond to notices, as communication is key with this effort to see a timeline or plans for the property.
“We have hearts--we realize what people have gone through, the challenges, the pain and going through a hurricane by itself is not a fun event. The aftermath of it, especially if you’re fighting with insurance or having disagreements with FEMA, that adds even more layers to everyone. The city wants to be a partner to property owners but we’re at that point where we need to see progress on some of these buildings,” expressed Hunter.
Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of SWLA, reminds citizens that they can call the 211 line to speak with a United Way call specialist that will help direct them to help with any services they may need. The line operates 24/7, 365 days a year and can be reached by dialling ‘211’ on a cellphone or landline.
“We do have several organizations right now in Louisiana that can help with tree removal and debris removal. So, if you’re in need or you know someone who is please encourage them to call 211 and register for that and we’ll be more than happy to connect them to one of our partners to address those needs in their community or in their yard.”