Spring Art Walk is back and ready to share the variety of artistic talent Lake Charles has to offer with the masses. The Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana will host the open-air, downtown event on Saturday, May 8, 3-7 p.m.
Spring Art Walk has had a nearly 14-month hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions and restrictions, Devan Corbello, Arts Council executive director said, so there is much excitement in the air about the upcoming event. “Late in the winter we kind of saw more and more people were able to vaccinate...Now, with more and more progression, it seems safer and safer for people to gather.”
While there is no specific theme for the event, the general spirit of Southwest will be celebrated and on full display next month, he said. “This is something exciting for live music, artists, venues, especially after a really, really, rough year with the pandemic, hurricanes and ice storm. We’re ready to come together, celebrate and be social around local artists and musicians.”
Coffee shops, business, restaurants and other downtown spaces will be transformed into pop-up galleries showcasing the work of over 30 local artists. Of the pop-up galleries, Corbello said, “It’s basically a smaller version of a gallery. People can walk, view their work and get familiar with that artist. Talk to the artist about the meaning behind their work and what inspired it. It’s a great way for smaller artist to show the community what they have to offer.”
Musical artists and live theatre will also be on display including the high school theater groups, choirs, bands and dance teams. “It’s just a lot of local talent. A lot of young talent which I’m super excited to show the young talent that they can use their skills to bring joy to lake area citizens and tourists.”
The annual Art Wars competitions will also return this year as contestants compete for top honors, prize money and a follow-up artistic opportunity. Art Wars requires participants in two divisions, middle/high school and adults, to create a work in the theme of “The Life and Legacy of Nellie Lutcher.”
Participants are required to supply their own medium of choice and the Arts Council will supply a primed plywood board to transform. “It’s a great chance for artists to get their name out there and get experience. It’s a great way for the community to get to know those people.”
Registration to enter Arts Wars is ongoing until Wednesday, May 5. To register or more learn about Spring Art Walk visit, www.artscouncilswla.org.