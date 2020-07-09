JENNINGS - The speed limit is changing on some rural roads in Jeff Davis Parish.
The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury moved Wednesday to increase the speed limit on Abell and Placide roads.
The Police Jury increased the speed limit from 15 to 25 mph for Abell Road, just east of Lacassine. The decision comes a month after residents asked the Police Jury to rescind an earlier decision to lower the speed limit from 35 mph to 15 mph for a portion of Abell Road between Janise and Vaussine roads, just east of Lacassine.
Resident Robert Mhire told police jurors last month that many residents living in the area were against the 15 mph speed limit. He asked the Police Jury to consider setting the speed limit at 25 as a compromise to residents.
Other residents urged police jurors to keep the speed limit at 15 mph saying people are constantly speeding down the road.
After considering the request, police jurors agreed this week to compromise with residents and set the speed limit at 35 mph.
“I think both groups are happy with it,” District 13 Police Juror Chad Talbot said. “A section of families were concerned about the speeding while another group thought it was too slow. I think we have found a solution where both sides can be happy. I think this a perfect example of bringing both sides to a resolution.”
Police jurors also adopted an ordinance to install an all-way stop sign at the intersection of Abell and Vaussine Road, east of Lacassine.
Talbot said the Police Jury will add stop signs to Abel Road to create the all-way stop.
Vaussine Road already has stop signs, he said. Resident Dustin Grady asked the police jury last month to consider the fourway stop to slow traffic down in his neighborhood.
Police jurors also increased the speed limit from 25 mph to 35 mph on Placide Road near Panchoville.