JENNINGS - A decision by the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury earlier this year to reduce the speed limit in a residential neighborhood east of Lacassine is causing division among some residents.
Both those for and against the speed limit decrease told police jurors Wednesday they believe their preferred option would be better for the neighborhood.
Abell Road resident Robert Mhire asked the Police Jury to resend its decision to lower the speed limit from 35 mph to 15 mph for a portion of Abell Road between Janise and Vaussine roads.
“I’ve asked a number of people what their opinion was that live in that area and I have a few people that I spoke to that were opposed to the 15 mph speed limit,” Mhire said, reading off a list of names of residents he says are opposed to the reduced speed limit.
“We’re not asking you to bring it back to 35 mph, but we’re asking you to reduce it to 25 as a compromise,” Mhire said.
Mhire said he was told the speed limit was reduced because of concern for children playing in the area, but after surveying similar roads with speed limits from 30-45 mph most also had “slow children at play” signs posted. Some rural roads have no speed limit signs posted, he said.
“The thing that hit home to me was that the road on the side of the Lacassine school, where there’s more kids walking and where parent pick is posted at is 25 mph,” Mhire said.
Mhire said he continues to observe residents speeding down Abell Road, including a sheriff’s deputy and a parish truck.
“All I am asking for is a compromise at 25 mph,” he said. “I hear it’s a speeding issue, but we all know that the interstate is 70 mph and there are speeders everyday. What are we going to do, lower it to 15 to 20 mph? There’s still going to be speeders. It doesn’t matter what you do.”
“Those of us who have to travel the whole length of that section at 15 mph it is just ridiculous,” he continued. “There’s a lot of enemies being caused out there because of this and people being harassed.”
Resident Dustin Grady said the issue is about safety, especially in front of his residence.
“This is a nice area,” Grady said. ”We have a lot of people that walk, that ride bikes, that jjog and just play in their front yards.”
Grady said he has a line in his front yard to keep his 3-year-old from getting too close to the road and has videos of speeders in the area.
“It’s a nice quiet area and it should be peaceful,” he said, urging residents to slow down, get along and create less dust.
Residents who want to drive faster, can use other routes, some less populated, he said.
“We want to keep the speed limit in front of our houses at 15 mph between Janise and Vaussine,” he said.
Grady also requested a four-way stop on Vaussine Road to slow traffic down.
He said speed trailers posted by the sheriff’s office in the neighborhood are a joke to most drivers.
“I’m not into funny and cute anymore,” he said. “I just want to be peaceful and have my kids a safe place to play.”
Police Jury Chad Talbot said police jurors will consider input from the community in making its decision. The most important thing is to maintain safety, he said.