Dustin Davis, a U.S. postmaster from Dallas, was in Lake Charles on Tuesday helping distribute mail.
Davis said the roof was ripped off the Drew Station facility, 5000 Lake St. Temporary trailers have been set up in the parking lot so mail can be picked up by residents whose mail boxes are down and by Post Office box holders.
Regular mail service is resuming for other customers, he said.
“More people showed up for work today,” said Davis. “Workers are coming in, but they often have to leave again to take care of things at home. But our carriers are coming back.”