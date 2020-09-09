Drew station mail

Dustin Davis, a U.S. postmaster from Dallas, helps postal workers Tuesday at the Drew Station Post Office at 5000 Lake St. in Lake Charles.

 Donna Price

Dustin Davis, a U.S. postmaster from Dallas, was in Lake Charles on Tuesday helping distribute mail. 

Davis said the roof was ripped off the Drew Station facility, 5000 Lake St. Temporary trailers have been set up in the parking lot so mail can be picked up by residents whose mail boxes are down and by Post Office box holders.

Regular mail service is resuming for other customers, he said.

“More people showed up for work today,” said Davis. “Workers are coming in, but they often have to leave again to take care of things at home. But our carriers are coming back.”

More from this section

Red Cross: ‘We’re not going anywhere’

  • Updated
Red Cross: ‘We’re not going anywhere’

Katy Sandusky, communications manager for the American Red Cross Louisiana Region, said the organization will provide long-term assistance for Southwest Louisiana residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Pecan Acres tenants forced to leave

  • Updated
Pecan Acres tenants forced to leave

Residents of Pecan Acres Apartments in Lake Charles were given an ultimatum this week; remove your property and belongings by Sept. 6 or consider them abandoned. 