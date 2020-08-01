Sowela to reopen Aug. 17

Sowela Technical Community College students returning to the campus for the fall semester have multiple opportunities for instruction in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The semester begins on Aug. 17 with face-to-face, online and hybrid options available.
Paula Hellums, vice chancellor of academic affairs, said many classes that are typically offered using a face-to-face format will be offered using a hybrid format in the fall semester. Hybrid instruction includes face-to-face and online learning through virtual, live courses or online instruction.
Regardless of the hybrid course's implementation, Hellums said all content needed for students to be successful in any general education hybrid course will be placed in the college's learning management system Canvas.
"This will allow students to continue their studies even if they are unable to be on campus due to a COVID-19 related concern."
Many programs, however, such as aviation maintenance technology, process technology, industrial instrumentation technology and welding will still require hands-on training.
"While students will continue to have on-campus requirements, some components of these course offerings will be taught using online delivery method," she said.
In order to reduce the spread of the virus, social distancing protocols will be in place during instruction and lab times. Masks are also to be worn on campus with regular handwashing and sanitizing encouraged.
Hands-on instruction and lab work will continue with equipment, classrooms and building being sanitized regularly. The fall semester will also end early on November 25 to help prevent viral spread as a result of holiday gatherings.
Plans for the spring 2021 semester are underway.
Hellums said she anticipates instructional formatting remaining similar to the fall "allowing students to select the delivery method that best meets their personal and educational needs."
Admission is still ongoing for the fall 2020 semester. Call 421-6550 for more information.