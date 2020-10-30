Sowela damage

Sowela Technical Community is working to repair extensive damage to its campus. A partial reopening of the school begins Monday. 

 Rick Hickman
A campus tour of Sowela Technical Community College’s main campus on Wednesday revealed extensive damage and some progress in repairs in the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Monday will mark the re-opening of several buildings that sustained minor damage from the storms. 
 “It’s been a marathon and it is far from over,” Neil Aspinwall, chancellor, said. 
 The campus is working with the state, insurance companies, architects and construction companies to get buildings up and running as soon as possible. “They have been working furiously to repair this,” Aspinwall said, pointing inside of the Regional Training Center. 
 The Regional Training Center is among the three buildings opening Monday. Part of “phase 1,” these buildings sustained minor damage including sheetrock and glass breakage, all of which the college was allowed to repair on its own. 
 Phases two and three are comprised of moderately and severely damaged buildings which will gradually reopen as repairs are completed. “We hope by May or June of next year the majority of buildings will be repaired,” Aspinwall said. 
 Among the buildings most severely damaged are the Arts and Humanities building and the Charleston. 
 The Charleston building houses many general education courses that most Sowela students are required to take for college credit. “Those classes usually have lots of students. Where you have lots of students, that’s where we make our revenue.”
 Sowela’s move to online proved helpful in maintaining a revenue stream as the State funds less than half of the college’s operating costs, Aspinwall said. “We’re taking a hit every day we don’t have classrooms for student to come to because we don’t generate tuition. Fortunately, this semester we did not have to return federal funding because we were able to put enough classes online and have enough days left in the semester that we didn’t have to refund.”
 Offering courses isn’t all about finances, either, Aspinwall said based on the limited number o students who actually withdrew in the midst of the natural distaster. “That told us they wanted to continue; so, we have a commitment here. That’s why we’re starting back Monday as many as we can.”
 While the Charleston building dates back to the 1970’s, the damaged Arts and Humanities building is one of Sowela’s newest buildings built to hurricane standards. Aspinwall said many, including himself, were surprised to see the total loss of the building. 
 The roof is completely blown off on one side leaving half of the building completely exposed to the elements. “Fortunately,” he said, the portion of the building housing the library was spared and books remain intact, safely stored inside of the Regional Rraining Center.
 “I asked the architect and he said it looks like something must’ve hit the building and caused wind to enter in…Once that thing’s pressurized the air has got to escape somewhere,” he said pointing to the blown off top. 
 The building will require a complete rebuild except for the structural steel and foundations which have been deemed good. The standing steel and solid foundation “gives them like a six month head start on rebuilding the building,” he said. 
 As Sowela heads down the path of recovery and rebuilding, temporary buildings from FEMA, the use of its extension campuses and on the job training will ensure students are still getting quality education, Aspinwall assured. “The jobs are still out there and more will become available. It’s our duty to train the students and these storms won’t stop us.”

Tags

More from this section

McNeese making moves for a comeback

  • Updated
McNeese making moves for a comeback

McNeese State University President Daryl Burckel said $77 million worth of work to repair damages caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta is set to begin Nov. 1, with classes planned to resume on campus by the spring semester next year. Campus will reopen Jan. 4 for spring semester business, wi…

Four indicted in death of DeRidder man

  • Updated
Four indicted in death of DeRidder man

A Beauregard Parish grand jury returned formal indictments of four individuals on Wednesday for their role in the death of a DeRidder man whose remains were located in Texas over the summer. 

Moss Bluff pedestrian struck, killed by drunken driver

  • Updated
Moss Bluff pedestrian struck, killed by drunken driver

Earlier this morning at approximately 5:30 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the intersection near Old Highway 171 and Rollins Road in Moss Bluff in reference to a man being hit by a car.  

$70,000 donation given to charter school staff

  • Updated
$70,000 donation given to charter school staff

Lake Charles Charter Academy and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy staff and teachers will receive a $70,000 donation from The Giving Tree Foundation, a non-profit founded by Charter Schools USA founder John Hage. The donation is designed to show gratitude for the hard work teachers and st…

Port of LC ready to adapt to changing world economy

  • Updated
Port of LC ready to adapt to changing world economy

Port of Lake Charles board members have approved for two groups to work together on a strategic plan designed to help the port stay competitive, take advantage of market opportunities and ensure certain projects are financially practical. 