Sowela shows mixture of damage, progress
Updated
McNeese State University President Daryl Burckel said $77 million worth of work to repair damages caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta is set to begin Nov. 1, with classes planned to resume on campus by the spring semester next year. Campus will reopen Jan. 4 for spring semester business, wi…
Updated
A Beauregard Parish grand jury returned formal indictments of four individuals on Wednesday for their role in the death of a DeRidder man whose remains were located in Texas over the summer.
Updated
Earlier this morning at approximately 5:30 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the intersection near Old Highway 171 and Rollins Road in Moss Bluff in reference to a man being hit by a car.
Updated
A DeRidder man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death inside their home, according to authorities.
Updated
Lake Charles Charter Academy and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy staff and teachers will receive a $70,000 donation from The Giving Tree Foundation, a non-profit founded by Charter Schools USA founder John Hage. The donation is designed to show gratitude for the hard work teachers and st…
Updated
Port of Lake Charles board members have approved for two groups to work together on a strategic plan designed to help the port stay competitive, take advantage of market opportunities and ensure certain projects are financially practical.
