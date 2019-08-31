Sowela ranks 11th among community colleges

Sowela Technical Community College is the 11th best community college in the nation, according to a 2019 Best and Worst Community Colleges report by WalletHub, a personal finance website. The site evaluated 19 key indicators including cost, financing and education-career outcomes across more than 700 institutions in the country.
Only 10 institutions in Louisiana made the list, with the closest listed in 366th place.
Chancellor Neil Aspinwall said putting Sowela “on the map” has always been one of his large-scale goals since he accepted the position seven years ago.
“Working with the faculty and staff, one of the goals was to make this one of the premiere, strongest and credentialed community colleges not only in Louisiana but in the nation, and we’ve worked hard to do that.”
William Mayo, dean of transportation and applied technology, has been with the college for more than 10 years. He said the hard work is a collaborative effort between the school’s leadership, faculty and community stakeholders to ensure the college’s offering are constantly evolving alongside workforce trends.
“We’re not an institution that rests on our laurel,” he said. “We’re always looking to do better. We’re always looking to say, ‘How do we make this major better?’ Or we’re looking back to say, ‘Do we still need that major or do we need to transition to something else?’ ”
The ability to easily create and revamp programs consistent with local industry needs is one of the hallmarks of Sowela’s success, Aspinwall said. In his time at the school he has seen several “nimble” changes like the rapid increase and subsequent tapering of process technology and instrumentation students, the now-growing number of business students ready to serve administrative purposes and the various other short-term programs designed to serve specific industry needs like millwright and machinist.
“We’ve changed the perception of what higher education is,” Aspinwall said. “It’s an associates degree. It’s a technical diploma. It’s even an industry based credential. Anything that will get you into the workforce to improve your livelihood, improve your family’s livelihood and make your life better.”
Increased support services for students — including mental health counseling, the Tiger Love Food Pantry, professional academic advising and a graded work ethic curriculum component — also add to the school’s top-tier ranking. Under Stephanie Smith, dean of instruction, students are graded in both skill and professional metrics like productivity and team work to ensure they are highly employable upon graduation.
“We like to tell employers that if you’re going to interview or hire one of our students request a transcript and take a look not only the course grade but the work ethic grade,” she said. “They may have an ‘A’ in the course but if they have a low grade in the work ethic, you may not want that student.”
Such student-centric focus results in an increased enrollment and retention rate, Aspinall said.
“Students will come but unless you have the support services there to keep them, they’ll stay a semester, maybe a year, but they’ll be gone,” Aspinwall said.
“We’re dealing with the whole student,” Mayo added.
The college also tied for the second year in a row with top honors in highest return on investment. No other schools in the Southeast United States received the honor.
To view the complete list visit, wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-community-colleges/15076/#rankings-by-state.