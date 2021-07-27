Sowela nursing students faced challenges head-on — and succeeded

JENNINGS — After navigating their way through the pandemic, back-to-back hurricanes and an ice storm, students of Sowela Morgan Smith’s surgical technology program in Jennings marked their milestone Tuesday with a pinning ceremony.
“I am so proud of these students,” Surgical Technology Program Coordinator Amy Broussard said. “They have overcome so many obstacles, but they have been able to adapt which is a great trait to have in the operating room.”
She said the students had embraced some of the most challenging times of any class, including virtual learning, and preserved.
“I would trust their skills anywhere,” she said. “They can operate on me any time in the hospital and I know they’d do it with confidence.”
The ceremony marked the passage from the clinical student role to members of the surgical technology profession, upon completing rigorous educational and clinical requirements in the curriculum.
Most of those graduating have accepted positions with hospitals in Lake Charles, Lafayette and Alexandria.
“I am extremely proud of this group of students on their recent achievement of completing the surgical technology program,” School of Nursing and Allied Health Dean Kristine Stout said. “Not only were they the first class to complete the new curriculum, but they also had to contend with Hurricanes Laura and Delta altering their fall 2020 semester. They persevered through to get to today. This says a lot about the dedication of the students and faculty.”
Stoute said the students had learned how to deal and function with a pandemic and done a great job of completing the requirements for the program.
The students themselves acknowledged the importance of their sacrifice and dedication.
“We went through two hurricanes and a flood, but those things just made us more motivated,” said Madison Fontenot, of Elton. “We didn’t always have the chance to come together in the classroom, but we were able to learn and share experiences with each other.”
Kennedy Green, of Lake Charles, who earned the Leadership Award, said the pandemic and hurricanes gave the students more challenges to overcome but each was able to face them head-on, finish the tasks and be ready for the challenges of the real world.
The class also included Brittany Beroid, Baylee McBride, Taylor Menard, Alexis Pappion, Stevi Smith, Alyssa Stevens, Sierra Suttles and Ashely Wilson.
New to the curriculum for this cohort of surgical technology students is the addition of a capstone clinical course offered in a work-based learning environment through clinical partnerships with major hospital systems and privately-owned surgical outpatient facilities.
The surgical technology program provides individuals with high-quality didactic, simulation and clinical learning opportunities to meet the needs of local healthcare providers. Students earn an Associate of Applied Science degree and acquire the skills needed to enter the workforce as entry-level surgical technologists serving as part of the surgical team.
Reply allReplyForward