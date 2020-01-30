Sowela, McNeese reach agreement on transferring business credits

Sowela Technical Community College entered into a memorandum of understanding with McNeese State University on Wednesday allowing graduates of Sowela's associates of applied science in business administration program to easily transfer to McNeese's business programs. Sowela graduates can now transfer up to 57 credit hours towards McNeese's bachelor of science degree in business with a major in management, marketing or business administration from the College of Business at McNeese.
"Sometimes what is supposed to be a seamless transition of the associate degree to the bachelor's degree is fraught with many obstacles that prevent students from making the transition to a four-year degree," Neil Aspinall, Sowela chancellor, said.
Wednesday's agreement, however, eliminates such obstacles for Sowela's business students, strengthens the relationship between McNeese and Sowela and "most importantly, benefits the students who want to continue their education and earn a bachelor's degree," Aspinwall said.
Daryl Burckel agreed with Aspinwall saying that the two institutions are committed to a similar mission of improving the lives of its students. "We're not in competition. We're complimentary. We work together for the betterment of our citizenry to have an educated workforce," he said.
The pursuit of higher education deals with the "dreams and aspirations of people within our community," Burckel said. Wednesday marked the beginning of a "clear pathway" for Sowela students to achieve their business dreams.
Sowela students who choose to continue their education in McNeese's business program can enjoy many benefits including a quality accreditation, a dedicated internship coordinator, 15 business-specific scholarships and seven business student organizations.
"Our faculty and staff are invested in our students and we want them to achieve their dreams and aspirations," Burckel said, "When students graduate from McNeese, we want them to make a life, make a living and make a difference in their communities."
Belinda Chapman, a first-year business student at Sowela, recently enrolled in the college after more than 20 years as a stay at home mom. "There's never really a right time but when the opportunity is there you just do it," she said describing the decision to pursue her education.
While she is particularly enjoying her accounting class, Chapman said she isn't quite sure of all her future plans. Wednesday's agreement, however, is a sign that perhaps there may more options available than she previously imagined.
"Long term, it means it might open more doors for me to get another degree eventually," she said. "Now I have one more avenue, one more choice, for the future."