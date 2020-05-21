Sowela Technical Community College's spring commencement exercises have been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, in the Lake Charles Civic Center.
"Having to postpone the spring 2020 commencement ceremony was a difficult decision but one that was necessary in order to protect the health and well-being of our students and ceremony guests. Because of the COVID-19 crisis and how the pandemic disrupted our normal spring semester operations, many of our graduates had to put in extra time and effort in order to complete their program requirements so I commend them on their dedication and focus," said Sowela Chancellor Neil Aspinwall. "Being able to reschedule the event gives us great pleasure because we realize how hard our students have worked to accomplish their higher educational goals and they deserve to be recognized publicly in front of their families and peers for achieving this major milestone."
Students who completed their programs of study by May 11 still earned their credential(s) and graduated even though they did not participate in a formal commencement ceremony this month. Academic transcripts will be available, and diplomas will be mailed to graduates in June.
For questions about commencement exercises, diplomas or academic transcripts, email graduationinfo@sowela.edu.