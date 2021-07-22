Sowela Technical Community College has added four new airplanes to its Aviation Maintenance Program fleet. The Cessna Citation, Cessna 337, Cessna Skycatcher and Piper Arrow are among the new additions, bringing the school’s total fleet to 13.
The expanded fleet was purchased with a $635,000 donation from an anonymous donor. William Mayo, School of Transportation and Applied Technology dean, said the donation was given with the intent that it meet students’ educational needs.
“We needed to look at other avenues of technology. We had planes that we train students on, but they were very old. The newest being a 2000 model ... with these planes, even though they may have age on them, we ended up having upgraded avionics so we can introduce our students to things they had not worked on before.”
The program must always keep up with the advancements in aircraft technology, he added. The new planes will certainly accomplish that goal.
“Things have changed. Take your car for instance, if it’s a 2010, the GPS has changed now. And if that’s a 1990, it didn’t even have a GPS. We want to make sure we’re training our students on the most up-to-date equipment.”
The mission of the Aviation Maintenance Technology program is to provide a hands-on learning environment and practical application of aircraft maintenance to future aircraft mechanics.
“When you look at the field of aviation, it is one of our most important fields in transportation,” Mayo said.
“This career is very important. It is a need and will continue to be a need. For persons who are good at what they do, who have the aptitude to be mechanics and are meticulous with what they’re working on, they’re like a doctor. These are the doctors of airplanes.”
Students in the program train in three phases: general, airframe and powerplant. The culmination of the program is either a technical diploma or an associate of applied science degree, depending on coursework.
All students will be prepared to sit for the Federal Aviation Administration Airframe and Powerplant certification, as well.
The Aviation Maintenance Technology program is currently enrolling students.
“We’re back to what we could consider ‘closer to normal.’ Students are on campus but we’re still practicing the precautions as required by the state,” Mayo said.
For more information on the program visit www.sowela.edu/aviation-maintenance-technology or schedule a visit to Sowela’s One Stop Center.