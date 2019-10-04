Sowela breaking records

Sowela Technical Community College recently broke its enrollment record with 4,035 students this semester. With 650 more students than this time last year, Chancellor Neil Aspinwall said the school has seen a 20 percent increase since 2018 and a 27 percent increase since 2017.
The college's success cannot be contributed to one factor alone, Aspinwall said. He said the school's student-focused mission is the driving force behind every strategic decision the college makes.
"Everyone here, the faculty, the staff they know exactly why we're here and it's because of the students," he said.
Paula Hellums, vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, agreed.
"We're constantly trying to stay ahead of where the student needs are," she said.
Needs include site availability and course offerings, factors that have contributed to the school's growth, Hellums said.
With online class and extension sites, "we're increasing access to students — especially to students in the rural areas," she explained.
State-of-the art facilities are also a draw for potential students, Aspinwall said. "Most of these facilities have some of the most up-to-date equipment that the students will experience when they get into the industry and employers know it."
Joseph Lavergene, director of recruitment, said the school is also gaining popularity as a stepping stone to a four-year degree.
"Due to the College's Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation, many classes are transferable to four-year institutions," he said. "We also offer degrees that are fully transferable due to agreements with four-year universities. These agreements enable students to transfer in at a junior-level standing."
Darlene Hoffpauir, marketing and communications manager, said the enrollment figures are also impressive compared with national figures. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, undergraduate enrollment is only expected to grow 3 percent nationwide by 2027 ranking Sowela's standing well ahead of the curve.