A recent audit found that Sowela Technical Community College had inadequate "controls in place over its electronic administrative system" and "may have violated state law" when it issued a one-time supplement of $1,500 to 143 employees in July 2018.
The report, released on Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, said college officials "partially concurred" with the improper one-time salary supplement finding and fully "concurred" with the inappropriate system access finding.
Neil Aspinwall, Sowela chancellor, said the college has spent several years working to increase employee salaries "up to the market rate."
"You wouldn't believe the number of people we lose because they go to industry, where they can make so much more money," he said.
During stable budget years, the college has given incremental, permanent increases, he said. Two years ago, however, when special legislative sessions cut health care and education mid-year, Sowela could not responsibly issue a permanent increase.
"Not knowing what our budget was going to be, we said we will give a one-time supplement, and that supplement was going to be $1,500," Aspinwall said.
The one-time expenditure was flagged as an "impermissible gratuitous payment," according to the auditor's report. The college was advised to seek an opinion from an attorney general regarding such payments in the future.
Aspinwall said the college will continue to improve employee salaries, but not with one-time payments.
"Am I sorry we did it? No. It was a way to reward our employees, to let them know we appreciate them and get their salaries up," he said.
Sowela was also flagged in regards to its student information, finance and human resources software access. According to the report, five employees had complete access to human resource and payroll functions, while 10 employees had varying levels of access "without a business need."
Jeanine Newman, vice chancellor of finance, said such access is common in a small office environment.
"It takes one person to be out and the others have to pick it up," she said.
To ensure certain required tasks, like payroll, are completed no matter who is in office, multiple employees had full access to the system.
"Sowela had them set up with identical access so that a process like that could always happen. You can't just not pay your employees," she said.
Consideing the findings and recognizing its prudence to avoid fraudulent activity, the college immediately implemented "adequate separation of duties" within the department.
"I'll tell you it has been a challenge," Newman said. "But we agree with the (auditor) that it is an ideal situation not to have the same person, so we're working with those growing pains."