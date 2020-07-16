Sowela adds Cessna to training fleet

Sowela Technical Community College has welcomed the addition of a Cessna 550 jet to be used within its Aviation Maintenance Technology program. Wednesday's arrival marks the first of several new additions soon to be added to the program's fleet of used, instructional aircraft.
"We have been working to bring our program up. We've started with major overhaul of the facility and we've added equipment. Well, the last big thing was to add new and improved air craft," said William Mayo, dean of the School of Transportation Technology.
Funds for the purchase, as well as funds for upcoming aircraft purchases for the program, were provided by local donors who value hands-on, technical education, Sowela Chancellor Neil Aspinwall said.
The Cessna 550 features modern avionics ideal for developing mechanics ready to tackle newer, digital aircraft but also pairs well with some of the older, analog aircraft housed in the hanger, instructor Brad Hensley said.
"Both types of airplanes and systems are out there in quantity."
With 12 different types of aircraft now in its fleet, Hensley said the Aviation Maintenance Technology program prepares students for diverse settings and applications in their career ranging from large commercial flight to private planes.
"The variety is good when you have you a lot of different students ... putting five students on one engine they don't get as much hands on experience," he said. "I'm a fan of maximum two (students) and with more airplanes we have that opportunity to spread the students out and get them as much hands-on experience as they can."
The growing fleet also lends itself to an ideal social distancing situation for the upcoming school year.
"Having a big hanger with more aircraft is definitely an advantage," he said. "We have a responsibility to teach these students, in many times, a new way of life, a new attitude completely. And that's something that we're going to be pushing on — pushing students not only to learn the technical side but learn the right kind of attitude to be a person who's taking other people's lives in their hands."
Sowela plans to make additional purchases with its donation in the coming weeks. Learn more about the program at www.sowela.edu/programs/school-of-transportation-applied-technology/aviation-maintenance-technology.