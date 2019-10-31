500 Southwest Louisiana students learn about industrial careers

31_ ABC Build Your Future Day
Buy Now

Toby Johnson participates in FallTech’s fall protrection demonstration at Wednesday’s Build Your Future Day at the West Cal Arena.

 

The Pelican Chapter of Associated Builder and Contractors, Inc. hosted Build Your Future Day 2019 for area high school student on Wednesday at the West Cal Arena. Over 500 students from 29 high schools in Southwest Louisiana attended the event designed to introduce various industrial careers available in the region and potentially draw connections with student's Jump Start curriculums.

"These kids don't really realize everything that's out there," Blaise Theard, workforce development specialist said. Most students are familiar with welding, electrical and heavy machine operations, he said, but "when they come out here and see the careers they could have in safety or rebar tying it just shows them what all is out there in the industry."

Louisiana has the fifth highest demand for craft professionals in the United States. With the school agriculture programs and the creation of a standardized career and technical education through the Jump Start pathway, the future of construction is in the hands of students attending Wednesday's event, Theard said.

"These employers understand that the next generation is going to make an impact on this industry. The quicker we can get them in training, the better," he said. High School students who take advantage of programs like ABC can potentially graduate ready for a job or at least have a head start on their craft training.

Time to enter the workforce can take up to two years after high school or some students are ready at 18, he said. "It depends on the craft and it depends on the dedication of the kid," Theard said. "Regardless, we want them to be field ready."

Toby Johnson, a junior at Kinder High School, got a taste of potential careers with FallTech by participating in the fall protection demonstration. After coming down from his hoist he realized that line of work wouldn't be ideal for him.

"It ain't bad but it ain't comfortable," he laughed with his classmates.

The experience confirmed his desire to pursue a career as a welder, he said. "This is my first year but I've excelled in it. I'm on a higher level than most of the students in my age."

He attributed his success to a genuine enjoyment of process of the craft. "I'm very dedicated and it interests me a lot. I put a lot of focus on it. It's a good time passer and it calms me down...That's really one of the main things that I like about."

More from this section

500 Southwest Louisiana students learn about industrial careers

500 Southwest Louisiana students learn about industrial careers

The Pelican Chapter of Associated Builder and Contractors, Inc. hosted Build Your Future Day 2019 for area high school student on Wednesday at the West Cal Arena. Over 500 students from 29 high schools in Southwest Louisiana attended the event designed to introduce various industrial careers…

LCBA among top 100 CLEP testing centers

  • Updated
LCBA among top 100 CLEP testing centers

The Lake Charles Boston Academy of Learning was recently ranked among the top 100 CLEP testing centers in the country. Awarded by the College Board, testing centers are selected based on the number of tests administered to students in the 2018-2019 term.

Moving Wall to be on display in DeRidder for Veterans Day

  • Updated
Moving Wall to be on display in DeRidder for Veterans Day

DeRidder officials announced recently that The Moving Wall, an emotional and historic tribute to Vietnam Veterans, will be available for viewing at the War Memorial Civic Center for an extended Veterans Day weekend.

A neighbor for Port Wonder

+3
A neighbor for Port Wonder

Crying Eagle Brewing Company plans to build a full-service restaurant and microbrewery on the lakefront, next to the proposed multimillion-dollar Port Wonder project, officials said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Get Out and Fish program set for Saturday in Jennings

Get Out and Fish program set for Saturday in Jennings

JENNINGS — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is partnering with the Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission to host a family fishing event from 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park, 100 Rue de l’Acadie, in Jennings.