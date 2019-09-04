A South Beauregard school principal has been named the third best elementary principal in the state, according to Beauregard Parish school officials.
S. Chad Schulz, principal at South Beauregard Elementary, was recently recognized as one of nine principals across Louisiana to be named an outstanding principal in elementary, junior high or high school for the 2019-20 program.
To be considered for the program, principals were nominated by their teaching districts who submitted portfolios along with video documentation for their application. Over 24 semi-finalists were named before the final nine were selected, which included three each from the elementary, middle and high school level.
In late June, Schulz and other principals traveled to Baton Rouge for the interview portion of the program before winners were announced at the 13th annual Cecil J. Picard Educators Excellence Awards Gala in late July.
“For me, that was the greatest part of it all. I love that I got to be there next to a principal from Shreveport and another from New Orleans, and that I was able to tell the story about our rural school and the great things we are accomplishing here. It was pretty amazing,” Schulz stated.
Schulz has been an educator for the past 19 years, having kept his entire career in Beauregard Parish.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Elementary Education, along with a Post-Secondary Certification in Education Leadership from McNeese State University. He began teaching in the year 2000 at Pine Wood Elementary School, the same school that first instilled in him his love for teaching.
“I like to say that I’m ‘built by Beauregard,’and I’m proud of that,” Schulz stated.
In 2011, Schulz transitioned to administration as the Assistant Principal and then Acting Principal at Merryville High School. In 2014, he was named Assistant Principal at South Beauregard Elementary and in 2016 he was named Principal.
“This is my third year as principal here, and honestly I cannot say enough about the community that supports this school. It is what helps us to set our goals higher each year, and we would not be what we are today without this community,” Schulz stated.