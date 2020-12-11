JENNINGS — A Block off Broadway will bring a 1940s radio Christmas show to life with the return of its Sounds of Christmas, Dec. 11-13.
“It’s been five years since the last Sounds of Christmas,” Director Joseph Frazier-Cole said. “With this year being what it is….COVID-19, quarantine, political division across the nation, and let’s not forget our friends Laura and Delta coming for a visit…we felt our community needed some happiness and closeness, even if it is from six feet apart. And maybe to just help 2021 seem a little brighter.”
The production was rescheduled for Dec. 11-13 after the choral director was exposed to COVID, but it did not stop plans to return the Sounds of Christmas to the stage of the historic Strand Theatre, 432 N. Main Street in Jennings, for its 14th production.
The production will include holiday favorites, along with segments from a 1940s-style radio show called The Camel Caravan.
“We are also putting on a 1940s radio show with Christmas and some speciality numbers from that era,” Frazier-Cole said. “And interspersed between songs are some hilarious comedy skits.”
Sounds of Christmas will feature all of your Christmas standards as performed by 26 cast members including a choir, several duets, solos and trios under the direction of Musical Director Casey B. Doucet.
The cast for the Sounds of Christmas combine a wide range of ages and experiences, but most are familiar faces and voices from previous Sounds of Christmas and other A Block off Broadway productions. Youth from the CHIPS theatre group will also be filling various roles, along with several new comers who are “shining like little stars,” according to Frazier-Cole.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
Tickets are $12 and $10 for ages 60 and up.
Tickets may be purchased at the Strand Theatre, 6-7 p.m. weeknights beginning Monday, Dec. 7 or by calling the theatre at 337-821-5509. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to each performance.
Seating will be limited to 100 people to adhere to social distance guidelines.