Residents in the east Beauregard Parish community are questioning recent increases to their water bills they say occurred immediately after receiving new, electronically-read meters from their water district.
Waterworks district 3 installed the new meters in the area six months ago, and resident Mike Miller said several residents, including his elderly parents, have been paying the price ever since.
“Their water bill doubled after the new meters were installed. My parents have cut back on their water usage, they no longer water their gardens and have their horses drink from the pond mostly now, but they are still not seeing a difference in their bill,” Miller told the American Press.
Miller’s story is the same as several more residents in the area, who all attribute the bill increase to the new water meters.
Michael Guimbellot, operations manager for Waterworks District 3, said the increases could be caused by the water meters, but not in the way that some residents may think.
“The reason we replaced the old meters was because we noticed we were losing water in the district. After some research, we realized the meters were not accurately calculating the usage; some of those meters were over 20 years old and with time that will happen. So now, the meters that have been installed are for the first time reading the accurate amount of water usage,” Guimbellot said.
During the testing phase before determining the meters needed replacing, Guimbellot said the district found most meters were only reading 50-70 percent of the waterflow.
Guimbellot said he and other employees at the district were the first to receive the meters in an effort to “lead by example,” and that he saw a slight increase in his own bill.
“I knew that was because of the condition of the old meter, because mine was 25 years old,” he said.
The water district first began installing the new meters five years ago, with a projected plan to install 100 meters each month based on budget allowances. As of this month, the district has installed 7,500 meters, with an estimated 4,500 meters remaining to be installed.
Guimbellot said the new E-series meters were selected of all the models considered because they offered the best ability for residents to have control over their water usage. The meters allow for residents to download applications on their smartphone and computer that shows them their water usage in real time, and alerts residents if it registers a continuous flow for 24 hours in an effort to make them aware of potential leaks.
A leak on the side of the consumer is exactly what Miller said his parents were told by the district was the reason behind their high bill, but he maintains the problem is on the district’s side.
“I know there is no leak, but I do believe they are telling this to everyone. They also won’t come out to check for a leak,” Miller said.
Guimbellot confirmed the district cannot check for leaks on private property, but he said the district was committed to making sure that residents’ concerns were addressed.
“We have had a high amount of positive feedback from people about their meters, so I’m very sorry to hear that anyone is having issues. We are here to provide a service to the public and we want them to know they can come to us if they have problems or concerns,” Guimbellot said.
Anyone who has concerns with their bill is encouraged to contact the Waterworks District 3 office at 725-3000 for assistance.