Calcasieu Parish residents impacted by the recent severe winter storms may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance. Residents with proof that their damages were related to February’s storms which coated the region with freezing rain, sleet and ice can apply for aid “just like with the hurricanes,” Gerrard Hammink, FEMA media relations specialist, said.
Twenty-three parishes across the state were declared a “major disaster” with Calcasieu and East Baton Rouge Parishes the southern-most affected. Hammink said the agency has so far primarily provided rental or housing assistance to applicants. “But it’s early,” he said.
“We have helped some people with repairs and that will probably increase as people figure things out.”
Residents are urged to keep all receipts, photos and documents of damage caused by the freezing conditions to help with their case. “FEMA doesn’t duplicate, by law, any insurance coverage but FEMA can be of assistance to some depending on their situation,” he said.
The deadline to register for FEMA assistance related to the severe winter storms is May 10. To register, visit www.disasterassistance.govor call 800-621-3362.