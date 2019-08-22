Sobriety, seat belt checkpoint scheduled for Calcasieu Parish

DUI DWI checkpoint

In this file photo from 2013, CPSO deputies utilize the Mobile Breath Alcohol Testing unit to conduct a checkpoint.

 Michelle Higginbotham / American Press

CALCASIEU – In an effort to combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop D plans to conduct a sobriety / seat belt checkpoint on Friday, August 23, 2019, from approximately 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Calcasieu Parish. Our mission will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others. Additionally, we will be checking vehicles for unrestrained motorists and occupants in an effort to reduce the number of traffic related fatalities caused by not wearing a seat belt.

Motorists are encouraged to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact their local law enforcement.

Support for this checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

