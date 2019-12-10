Slow down and enjoy the holidays at the public library

The holiday season can certainly be busy and stress filled, but the Calcasieu Parish Public Library is offering free, special opportunities for families to slow down and enjoy the magic of the season together.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, "Lady Chops," Elizabeth Vidos, will bring her one-woman drumming show to Central Library at 10 a.m. and Sulphur Regional Library at 2 p.m. She will perform at the Moss Bluff Library at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, and at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Fontenot Memorial Library in Vinton.
"Her new holiday show is energetic, interactive and fun for all ages with new instruments, fun facts and rockin' holiday hits!" Christy Comeaux, CPPL public information officer, said.
Holiday cheer will continue in Moss Bluff from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, with "Winter Wonderland Story Time." Featuring beloved holiday characters, the hour will include stories, carols and an opportunity to visit and take photos with Santa.
Central Library will host a hands-on holiday challenge on Dec. 12 with its gingerbread house contest. From 5-6 p.m., patrons will race against the clock to build the most beautiful house.
"All ages are welcome to make a mess or a masterpiece in this competition," Carly Searcy, Central Branch Library manager, said.
While all branches of the library will be closed for the holidays, Searcy recommended that patrons take advantage of its vast digital resources. "You can borrow them, instantly, for free, using just the device in your hand. Download the Libby app and connect to your library wherever you are," she said.
Patrons unfamiliar with Libby are invited to call or visit a branch to get started.
If it's been a while since visiting the library, she noted several changes and additions to the branches. Central and Sulphur libraries have been updated with new roofs, lighting and all branches now feature a greater diversity of languages available to borrow.
"Community members asked for books in Spanish and now all library branches have fiction books for adults and board books for children en español," she said.
For a full listing of upcoming events at Calcasieu parish libraries, visit calcasieulibrary.evanced.info/msignup/Events or visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/ for more information on the library's offerings.